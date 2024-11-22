Georgia to form new government in a week

22 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new Georgian government will be approved in a few days, Acting Speaker of the Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said.

During a briefing, Papuashvili announced the date of the first session of the elected parliament, bypassing President Salome Zurabishvili, who had not scheduled the session as required by the Constitution.

He explained that she had not appointed the date for the first session of the parliament, which, according to the Constitution, must occur no later than 10 days after the election results are summed up.

"We are following the requirements of the Constitution and will hold the first session on November 25",

the Acting Speaker of the Parliament said.

The politician said that parliamentary committees would be formed during the first meeting, with elections for their chairmen taking place immediately.

In addition to this, the election of the Speaker of Parliament is scheduled for Monday. The Georgian Dream party has nominated Papuashvili for this position.

According to Papuashvili, within a week, deputies will approve Irakli Kobakhidze as Prime Minister, after which he will present a new government.

"So by the end of the week, we will have approved the government",

Papuashvili said.