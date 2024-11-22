Israel congratulates Ilham Aliyev on high level of organization of COP29

22 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Road Safety of Israel Miri Regev.

The Israeli Minister of Transport conveyed greetings from the President of Israel Isaac Herzog to the President of Azerbaijan. In response, Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude and asked her to pass on his regards to Isaac Herzog.

During the meeting, the President of Azerbaijan and the Israeli minister drew attention to the significance of the COP29 conference held in Baku, pointing out its importance for discussing issues related to climate change.

Miri Regev also congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the high level of organization of COP29.

The meeting included an exchange of views on the current relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.