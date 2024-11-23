Envoys not invited to first session of newly elected Georgian Parliament

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said foreign ambassadors to the country were not invited to the first session of the newly elected legislative body, which is set to convene on November 25.
According to him, the parliamentary elections held last month, and the first session of the legislative body, were the country's “internal issue”.
The speaker stressed that this is the Georgian Parliament, in which, along with newly elected parliament members, the Government and constitutional bodies will be represented.
"Members of the Government and representatives of the constitutional body have been invited to the first session. As for ambassadors, they are not invited to the first session, since this is our internal state issue. In order to minimise the wrong influence of foreigners, involvement of ambassadors of other countries in this process is not necessary”, Papuashvili said.