Envoys not invited to first session of newly elected Georgian Parliament

23 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said foreign ambassadors to the country were not invited to the first session of the newly elected legislative body, which is set to convene on November 25.

According to him, the parliamentary elections held last month, and the first session of the legislative body, were the country's “internal issue”.

The speaker stressed that this is the Georgian Parliament, in which, along with newly elected parliament members, the Government and constitutional bodies will be represented.