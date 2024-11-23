Azerbaijan and Türkiye discuss green energy cooperation

23 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Türkiye's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar discussed the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Discussions focused on priority issues and prospects for bilateral energy cooperation between the two countries.

The sides highlighted the development of joint projects related to the supply of green energy and gas to Türkiye and onwards to Europe.

Opinions were exchanged on the current status of bilateral projects, the final stage of the construction of the Igdir-Nakhchivan pipeline, and the upcoming 4th Azerbaijan-Türkiye Energy Forum.