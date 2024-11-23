Erdogan addresses Istanbul Energy Forum

23 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to steer Türkiye toward full energy independence, emphasizing the country’s dedication to harnessing its diverse resources.

"We, as Türkiye, are striving to maximize our nation’s potential in all areas, from mining and oil to wind and solar energy," Erdoğan told the Istanbul Energy Forum.

He highlighted the growing demand for energy driven by economic expansion and population growth.

"As a fully independent Türkiye in energy, we continue on our path with sure steps, regardless of criticism. No matter what anyone says, we are determined to ensure our country is self-reliant in every sector," Erdoğan said.

Labeling energy the “locomotive of development,” he underscored its critical role alongside transportation and communication in national progress.

“Providing sufficient, clean and affordable energy while ensuring energy security is of utmost importance for all developed and developing nations,” Erdoğan said.

The Turkish leader pointed to Türkiye's hefty energy imports as a major contributor to its foreign trade deficit. In 2023, the nation imported 49 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products, 4 million tons of LPG and 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas, costing $70 billion.