Armenia to face Georgia in Nations League play-off match

23 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian national football team will face the Georgian national football team in the Nations League play-off match to retain their place in Division B.

The Georgian team will play the first leg away on March 20, with the return fixture scheduled for March 23.

The team has found itself having to win the playoff to keep their spot in the Division after losing 1:2 to Czechia in their Group B1 match at the Andrův stadium in Olomouc on November 19.

The result saw the squad finish third in the Group.

The single-leg semifinals were also set with Friday's draw as the winning nation of the Italy vs. Germany tie will meet either Denmark or Portugal in the Semifinal A.

Meanwhile, the winning team of the Netherlands vs. Spain tie will take on either Croatia or France in the Semifinal B.

The League A/B playoffs and League B/C playoffs will be held on March 20 and 23, 2025.

Only the League C/D playoffs will be played in March 2026.

The League A semis will take place on June 4 and 5.

The 2025 Nations League final and the third-place match will be played on June 8.