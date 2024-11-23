ADB to help Azerbaijan revitalize North-South Corridor section

23 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a loan agreement worth $131.5 mln to rehabilitate a crucial section of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) in Azerbaijan, aiming to strengthen regional connectivity.

The agreement was signed by Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of ADY, and Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADB’s Country Director for Azerbaijan.

The total project cost is estimated at $160.5 mln, with the Azerbaijani government contributing $29 mln.

The loan, provided under ADB's flexible lending product, will have a term of 22 years, including a 2-year grace period, at a determined interest rate.

The funds will be allocated towards completing the rehabilitation of a 166-km mainline between Sumgayit and Yalama, including civil structures and railway crossings.