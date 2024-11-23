UN Secretary General urges united global effort at COP29

23 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has emphasized the imperative for global collaboration to tackle climate change and realize equitable climate outcomes.

“International cooperation centered on the Paris Agreement is indispensable to climate action. Amidst geopolitical divisions, the world needs countries to come together at COP29 to deliver climate justice and move us closer to securing a decent world for all humanity," Guterres said.

The 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was held in Baku on November 11-22.