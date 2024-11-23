Azerbaijani President confirms constructive peace agenda progress

23 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan has created favorable conditions for lasting peace, stability and reliable security in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

Addressing the 12th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) on November 22, the head of state stressed that the republic was able to do this after restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty as a result of the Patriotic War in 2020.