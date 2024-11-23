Banks in 9 countries suspend service to Russia's UnionPay

23 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, banks in Turkey, the UAE, Thailand, Hungary, Vietnam, Germany, Kazakhstan, Qatar and China have stopped servicing UnionPay cards issued by Russia's Gazprombank.

The issue has been observed across both state banks and private financial institutions operating in these countries.

Customers cannot use these cards to withdraw cash from ATMs, TASS reported.

Gazprombank acknowledged difficulties with UnionPay cards abroad and advised customers to withdraw cash for purchases in the near future.

Earlier, the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russia's Gazprombank.