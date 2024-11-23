Race in honor of Kalbajar City Day to be held in Baku

23 Nov. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On November 25, Azerbaijan will celebrate Kalbajar City Day. Thus, a holiday 30-km race will be organized in Baku.

A race dedicated to Kalbajar City Day will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan. It is organized by the Zafar running club.

The race takes place tomorrow, on November 24, at 09:00 local time (08:00 Moscow time). The start is at the Seven Beauties fountain on Primorsky Boulevard. The second point of the race is be Baku Crystal Hall. From there the participants of the sports event will turn around and run back.

The total running distance is 30 km.