New details in Dagestani financial pyramid case revealed

The Kirov Court of Makhachkala decided to arrest Angelina Ismailova, a native of Rostov-on-Don, suspected of organizing a financial pyramid, for two months, due to new details revealed during investigation.

The Kirov District Court of Makhachkala decided to detain the suspect for two months after considering the criminal case under the article "fraud" against the director general of Insight Release LLC, registered in the capital of Dagestan, the press secretary of the Supreme Court of Dagestan, Zarema Mamaeva, informed.

A native of Rostov-on-Don Angelina Ismailova came to the attention of law enforcement officers after they discovered that the activity of her company reminds financial pyramid. It turned out that this is not the only crime as new details have emerged.

In 2023-2024, the owner of the company, under the pretext of investing in real estate, took possession of the money of two residents of Makhachkala in the amount of 6.7 mln rubles. The investigation is ongoing, and the defendant will stay behind the bars until January 21, 2025.