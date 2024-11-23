Weather affects flights in Türkiye

23 Nov. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A weather front has engulfed Türkiye. Heavy rains and strong winds are raging in the central regions of the country, interrupting air traffic. In connections with unfavroable weather conditions, a warning has been issued in Azerbaijan.

Today, the Turkish Department of Emergency Situations announced yellow and orange meteorological hazard in over a half of the country's provinces. A weather front has already engulfed Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya, several flights have been cancelled, Turkish media reports.

Several airplanes heading to Istanbul International Airport, as well as to Sabiha Gokcen Airport, were unable to land and were sent to alternate airfields.

Yellow and orange meteorological hazard have been declared in 44 of the country's 81 provinces, a statement from the Turkish Department of Emergency Situations reads.