Doctor from Moscow hospital saved passenger during flight

23 Nov. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A doctor from Dagestan, working in one of the Moscow hospitals, saved a passenger of a plane en route to Moscow from Makhachkala. The woman suffered an epileptic seizure.

Who knows, how the flight from Makhachkala to Moscow would have ended for one of the passengers on the plane if there had not been a competent doctor on board, anesthesiologist Magomedsalam Gadzimagomedov, the State Duma deputy from Dagestan Sultan Khamzaev reported on his Telegram channel.

The woman suffered an epileptic seizure during the flight: she lost consciousness in the aisle between the seats. The doctor from the Moscow City Yudin Clinical Hospital ame to the rescue.

According to the deputy, there was no basic first aid kit on the plane, which raises reasonable doubts about the equipment of the aircraft.