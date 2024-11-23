Protests in Tbilisi: What's going on at opposition rally?

23 Nov. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vestnik Kavkaza

A minor opposition rally is taking place in Tbilisi. Despite promises to block traffic in the area of ​​Heroes Square in the Georgian capital, the protesters did not conflict with the police.

A minor rally is taking place in Heroes Square in Tbilisi, traffic on the road has been partially restored under the control of the police, the situation is calm, a correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza reports from the scene.

The participants of the action, who gathered near the first building of Tbilisi State University, marched to Heroes Square, to the Heroes Memorial.

Earlier, one of the opposition leaders, member of the Unity - National Movement Giorgi Vashadze reported that the rally participants intend to pitch tents under the overpass on Heroes Square and will remain there until 22:00 (21:00 Moscow time).