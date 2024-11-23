Muslim Salikhov scores spinning wheel kick knockout

23 Nov. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: UFC Eurasia video screenshot

Dagestani UFC fighter Muslim Salikhov knocked out his opponent with a masterful spinning wheel kick knockout for the second time in his career at a tournament in Macau. He defeated his opponent from China in the first round.

It took Muslim Salikhov from Dagestan less than five minutes, which is how long a standard UFC fight lasts, to win a convincing victory over his opponent from China, Kenan Song, at a tournament in Macau.

The fight took place in the welterweight division and ended prematurely in the first round. Salikhov, nicknamed the "King of Kung Fu", knocked out his opponent with a spectacular spinning wheel kick knockout, after which the referee stopped the fight.