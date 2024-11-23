Turkish Foreign Minister spoke with Lavrov

23 Nov. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: the parties discussed bilateral relations and events in the region for the second time this month.

- the source informed.