Iran's Permanent Representative to IAEA surprised by new anti-Iran resolution

23 Nov. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: IRNA

The new anti-Iran resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors has no technical or legal basis, since Iran's nuclear program is subject to the strictest inspection regime.

Iran's nuclear program is subject to the strictest inspection regime, and the new resolution of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the country is surprising, Mohsen Naziri-Asl, Permanent Representative of Iran to the UN and the IAEA in Vienna, said, citing the recent visit of the organization's Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran as an argument.

Iran actively cooperates with the IAEA, using its rights and obligations based on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement, the ambassador emphasized, expressing regret that some Western countries are deliberately trying to drive a wedge between Iran and the IAEA, the diplomat noted.