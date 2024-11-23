COP29 closing plenary held in Baku

23 Nov. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The final plenary of the International Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29 that was taking place in the capital of Azerbaijan since November 11, was held in Baku. Its participants discussed the draft agreement on climate finance.

Earlier today, activists representing different countries held a rally within the framework of COP29 demanding an increase in climate finance.

The key expectation of COP29 is the agreement on a fair and ambitious New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance.

During the closing plenary of COP29, a historic decision was made to fully launch the Damage and Loss Fund, which was eagerly awaited by developing countries.

The fund aims to provide financial assistance to countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The total amount of expected financial support to the Fund currently exceeds $750 million.

Earlier, at the closing session of COP29 in Baku, a resolution was adopted expressing gratitude to the government of Azerbaijan and the people of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization of COP29.