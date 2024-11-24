Hikmet Hajiyev: Berlin's accusations against Baku are unacceptable

24 Nov. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev responded to the accusations of the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on the social networks.

He stressed that the UN climate conference in Baku was a success and went down in history of global climate action as the "Baku breakthrough".

The politician then commented on the words of Annalena Baerbock and described her accusations against Baku and other participants of COP29 at the most critical and difficult moments as unacceptable.

Hajiyev also noted that the developing world and the Global South had been expecting specific financial commitments from the EU and the West in general.

He said that the German minister confused the upcoming elections in Germany with multilateral diplomacy. According to him, she tried to use the conference as a platform for her election campaign.

Hajiyev believes that Baerbock should have taken into account that the negotiations took place in the absence of the European Commission and the German Chancellor, while Europe did not show leadership.

In conclusion, he added that Azerbaijan, as the chair and host of the conference, acted as an honest broker in front of the entire world to achieve the results.