Chechnya to host investment forum

24 Nov. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international investment forum "Grozny – City of Opportunities" will be held in Chechnya, the press service of OOO "Kooperatsiya Sochi" writes.

The event will be aimed at developing the investment potential of the republic, the capital of Chechnya, as well as the new "Putinsky" avenue.

The company emphasizes that this project should become a key part of Grozny's infrastructure.

In addition to this, the forum will be able to discuss investment prospects, learn about new projects and initiatives, and establish business contacts.

It is noted that the event will be held in Grozny on December 14.