24 Nov. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bus with passengers collided with a car and a truck in Türkiye, while heading towards the capital, Ankara.

According to the Hürriyet newspaper, the incident occurred near the settlement of Topdere in the province of Afyonkarahisar.

It is noted that as a result of the collision of three cars, 30 passengers of the bus were injured. All of them were taken to hospitals in the province.