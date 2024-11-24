Tbilisi airport resumes operations after night fog

24 Nov. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi International Airport has resumed its operations, which were previously suspended, TAV Georgia representative Amiran Mamaladze said.

He noted that the Georgian capital's airport had to temporarily stop operations due to dense fog at night, which made it impossible for planes to take off or land safely.

Mamaladze emphasized that the adverse weather conditions prevented airport staff from ensuring the necessary safety standarts for landing and takeoff. He added that operations were fully restored in the morning.

"Everything was restored at 10:00 (local time). Flights will be operated as planned. Only one airline, Ajet, managed to land at night",

Amiran Mamaladze said.