Biden thanks Azerbaijan for COP29

24 Nov. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

US President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for successfully hosting the UN Climate Conference COP29.

In his statement, the US leader said that there is much work ahead to achieve climate goals. According to him, today's success is an important step in the right direction.

"On behalf of the American people and future generations, we must accelerate our efforts to keep a cleaner, safer, healthier planet",

Joe Biden said.

Joe Biden emphasized that COP29 achieved historic consensus, which would mobilize vital resources to accelerate the transition to a clean and sustainable economy.