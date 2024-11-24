Branch of Kazan Federal University to open in UAE

24 Nov. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A branch of Kazan Federal University (KFU) will begin operating in the UAE. This information was announced during an extended meeting of the KFU Academic Council.

"On November 21, 2024, Modern Group issued a positive conclusion to Kazan Federal University for the creation of a branch of KFU in the United Arab Emirates",

the university stated.

The branch of the Russian university is expected to open its doors within a year and a half. According to KFU, it is necessary to train highly qualified specialists of a wide profile in the conditions of global uncertainty.