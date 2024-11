24 Nov. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on his social networks in connection with the completion of COP29 in Baku.

The head of state described the successful result achieved at the conference "a turning point in climate diplomacy".

"COP29 is a turning point in the climate diplomacy",

Ilham Aliyev said.

© Photo: Ilham Aliyev's social networks