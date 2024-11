24 Nov. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, commented on the results of the UN climate conference held in Baku on his social networks.

According to the diploma, the COP29 agreement is a key step towards solving global climate problems.

He noted that the new climate funding target would accelerate global efforts to combat climate change.

"It is crucial for Britain's future prosperity and security, and to protect the planet from the worsening climate crisis",

David Lammy said.