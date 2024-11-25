Opposition holds rally in Tbilisi's Republic Square

25 Nov. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Members of opposition parties, their supporters and civil activists held a rally on Republic Square in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi against the outcome of last month’s parliamentary election.

Most of the protesters gathered right at Republic Square, while some others marched in processions from various neighborhoods before they reached the square. The rally is attended by people that came from the country’s regions by car, RIA Novosti reported.

The protesters plan to stay in front of the parliament for the night so they can attempt to prevent newly-elected lawmakers from holding the first session of the new parliament on November 25.