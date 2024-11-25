Iran doing more nuclear enrichment

25 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has commenced operating new advanced centrifuges following a contentious International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) resolution, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced.

"Iran's reciprocal response to the political misuse of the IAEA's Board of Governors was immediately put on the agenda," Ghalibaf said, confirming that "a series of new and advanced centrifuges has been launched."

The move follows the IAEA Board of Governors' recent resolution, which passed with 19 votes in favor, 3 against, and 12 abstentions.

The IAEA's resolution orders Iran to urgently improve its cooperation with the agency. In a statement, the IAEA said it reiterated calls “upon Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and decided that it is essential and urgent in order to ensure verification of the non-diversion of nuclear material that Iran act to fulfil its legal obligations.”

The resolution also requires the IAEA “to produce a comprehensive and updated assessment on the possible presence or use of undeclared nuclear material in connection with past and present outstanding issues regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.”