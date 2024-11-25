Kalbajar City Day celebrated in Azerbaijan

25 Nov. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, November 25, marks the Kalbajar City Day in Azerbaijan.

Kalbajar City Day is celebrated on November 25 every year, following the decree signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023.

In accordance with the tripartite Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan, the President of Russia and the Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian Armed Forces left the Kalbajar district on November 25.

Thus, the Kalbajar district, liberated from occupation on November 25, came under the control of the Azerbaijani army.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the anniversary of Kalbajar’s liberation from occupation.