Georgia's Ombudsman urges protesters and law enforcement to act within law

25 Nov. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Public Defender Levan Ioseliani called on law enforcement bodies “not to go beyond the scope of the law when exercising their power”.

He urged the organisers and participants of the ongoing protest rally in Tbilisi against the results of the last month general elections “not to go beyond the limits of peaceful assembly”.

“Peaceful assembly and manifestation are a fundamental human right guaranteed by the Constitution of Georgia and many international documents," Ioseliani said.

He further noted the police should not “use force against peaceful participants of the gathering” and “should not hinder demonstrators from exercising their rights ensured by the Constitution”, adding protesters “should be given a reasonable time to comply with the police's lawful request, when necessary”.

The Public Defender added law enforcement officers should “strictly” adhere to the principles of “necessity and proportionality” and “give warning” before “using any kind of force or special means”.

Ioseliani also highlighted the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists during the gathering and not obstructing their professional activities.

The Public Defender’s representatives will oversee the process of the protests within the scope of their competence, Ioseliani said, adding in case of need, would respond accordingly.