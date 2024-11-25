Azimuth plane engine catches fire after landing in Antalya

25 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

An engine of a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 operated by an airline called Azimuth caught fire as the plane was landing in the Turkish resort city of Antalya, the Turkish transport ministry said.

All passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane operated by Azimuth Airlines from Sochi.

Meanwhile, the passengers of the Azimuth flight have been safely taken to the air terminal building.

Fire trucks headed to the jet immediately. No casualties have been reported.

Azimuth Airlines said the plane had made a rough landing owing to wind shear.

Rosaviatsiya said that the federal agency for air transport is investigating the incident.