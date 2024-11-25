India starts exporting missile weapons to Armenia

25 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

India has commenced supplying Armenia with the indigenously developed Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers.

The first lot of the Pinaka multi barrel rocket launcher systems has been supplied to Armenia, the Indian defence ministry's sources reported.

The contract between Indian firms and Armenia for the supply of these weapons was signed about two years ago after extended negotiations., ANI reported.

The Pinaka rocket launchers are highly capable weapon system with variants which can strike targets over 80 km.