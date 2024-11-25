Georgian Parliament tightens security for first session

25 Nov. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Parliament announced the yellow level of security would be in effect in the venue on Monday in Tbilisi, restricting visitors’ access to the building on the day of the first session of the newly elected legislative body.

“Only individuals invited by the relevant structural units will be admitted to planned parliamentary events, including committee and plenary sessions”, the Parliament’s press office said.

It added the purpose of the measure was to “ensure a working and safe environment” at the venue.

The statement followed the Interior Ministry’s call for the organisers and participants of the planned opposition rally in Tbilisi against the results of last month’s general elections to “refrain from unlawful actions”.