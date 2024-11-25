Georgian government nominates new ministers in cabinet reshuffle

25 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday announced new ministerial candidates in a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the Parliament's inaugural session later during the day.

At a Government briefing, the PM revealed ruling Georgian Dream party MPs Maka Botchorishvili as the nominee for the Foreign Minister, David Songulashvili for the Minister of Environment and Agriculture and Anri Okhanashvili for the Justice Minister.

The Georgian Parliament is set to approve the PM and his Cabinet during the inaugural session.