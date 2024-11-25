Azerbaijan and Iran hold joint military drill

25 Nov. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Iran launched the Aras Joint Exercise - a joint military drill.

Special forces of Azerbaijan’s Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) have launched a joint military exercise at the common border on Sunday evening.

The four-day drill is taking place in Aslan Duz District in Ardabil province near the Azerbaijan border.

The purpose of the exercise is to "strengthen bilateral relations, collaborate in combating organized illegal armed groups, ensure the security of shared borders, enhance military capabilities and expand defense cooperation at tactical and operational levels" between Tehran and Baku.