Georgia’s 11th Parliament convenes for inaugural session

25 Nov. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s 11th Parliament has started performing its duties and convened for its inaugural session on Monday.

The new Georgian parliament elected Shalva Papuashvili as its chairman at the first session.

After the Parliament assumed its duties, the government handed over its powers in accordance with the Constitution of Georgia.

Papuashvili, who was the speaker in the previous parliament since December 2021, told MPs he would perform his duties for the benefit of Georgia's people.

"There are still revanchist forces in the country but they will never be able to come to power. The people of Georgia supported our party Georgian Dream in the election, and we will meet their expectations," Papuashvili said.

Present in the session hall are only members of the Georgian Dream ruling party with its 89 members having registered in the 150-member legislative body amid the opposition’s protest against “rigged” elections last month.

Demonstrators attempted to disrupt the session using trumpets and chants at the right-hand entrance of the Parliament building in Tbilisi during its inaugural session.