Georgian Parliament to announce presidential elections date tomorrow

25 Nov. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian president's election and inauguration must occur this year, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said.

"To ensure a five-year presidential term, it is essential that both the election and inauguration happen within this year," Papuashvili said.

The spokesman added that the parliament will determine the exact date of the election on Tuesday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze suggested the presidential election might be held in January 2025. According to recent constitutional amendments, the next president will be elected by a 300-member panel, including parliament members and local authority representatives for a five-year term.