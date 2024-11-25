Kazakhstan may discuss Rosatom’s participation in NPP construction

25 Nov. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan is ready to discuss with the Russian delegation Rosatom’s potential participation in the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Astana on November 27, Kazakh Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev said.

"If the Russian side brings up this point we are ready for the discussion," Almassadam Satkaliyev said.

He added that a special governmental commission on discussion of participation of various companies in the NPP construction has been set up in the Kazakh government.

NPP in Kazakhstan

In October, a republic-wide referendum on construction of a nuclear power plant was held in Kazakhstan, with the majority of those voting supporting the construction of such a plant.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that a consortium of foreign companies will be attracted for the NPP construction. Several possible nuclear technology suppliers are Russia, China, South Korea and France.