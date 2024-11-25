Cotton leads in Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in 2024

25 Nov. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Cotton became the main item in Azerbaijan's non-oil exports in 2024. The republic supplied cotton for more than $150 million.

Tomatoes ranked second, the supply of which brought the country almost $140 million in revenue.

Gold took third place in exports, bringing $115 million to Azerbaijan's economy.

Russia became Azerbaijan's largest trading partner. Azerbaijan supplied its northern neighbour with goods worth over $840 million. Türkiye is the second largest exporter ($435 million), while Georgia ranked third with imports amounted to about $120 million.