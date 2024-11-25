Kazakhstan plans to increase oil supplies to Baku

25 Nov. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan believes it is possible to achieve an increase in the volume of oil supplies via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. It is expected that the volume of oil exports will increase from 1.5 to 20 million tons per year, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan reported.

Kazakhstan's energy sector considers this route to be one of the most economically promising. At the same time, the country is also interested in developing the Baku-Supsa route.

It should be noted that SOCAR and KazMunayGas have already agreed to increase the supply of Kazakh oil via Azerbaijan. Baku announced its readiness to increase oil imports from Kazakhstan to 2.2 million tons per year.