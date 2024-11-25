Zurabishvili accuses Georgian Dream of mocking parliament

25 Nov. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Dream is killing the Constitution and mocking the country's parliament. The corresponding statement was made on the social networks of the President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili on November 25.

"The police and special forces are guarding the doors behind which the "slaves of the Georgian Dream" are killing our Constitution and mocking our parliament",



Salome Zurabishvili wrote.

Let us recall that today the Georgian parliament of the new convocation gathered for its first session, which was held without opposition deputies.