Putin appoints special representative for development of North-South ITC

25 Nov. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Russia has appointed Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev as his special representative for the development of the North-South international transport corridor. The corresponding decree of Vladimir Putin was published on the official portal of legal information.

"To appoint Vitaly Gennadyevich Savelyev as a special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for the development of the North-South international transport corridor",



the document states.

The decree signed today comes into force on the day of signing.

Let us recall that Vitaly Savelyev has held the post of Deputy Prime Minister since May 14 of this year. Previously, he headed the Russian Ministry of Transport for 3.5 years.