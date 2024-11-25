Georgian Parliament remains closed to visitors

25 Nov. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The yellow security level will remain in effect in the Georgian Parliament tomorrow.

As reported by "Novosti-Gruzia", this means that it is only possible to enter the building of the legislative body with an official invitation.

The restrictions also apply to the media. Each TV channel will be allowed to send only two film crews to the parliament tomorrow.

The yellow security level, introduced on Sunday, coincided with the first session of the parliament, elected on October 26. The session was held simultaneously with a protest action by the opposition, which does not agree with the election results.

Opponents of the government have announced no plans for rallies for tomorrow.