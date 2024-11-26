How many tourists visit Turkey in 2024?

26 Nov. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of tourists arriving in Türkiye reached 5.5 million, increasing by nearly 9.3% in October from a year ago, according to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry.

From January through October, the number of foreigners visiting Türkiye increased by over 7% at an annualized pace to 47.3 mln. That figure reaches 54.63 mln when visitors of Turkish origin are included.

Most foreign tourists in the January-October period came from Russia (6.25 mln), followed by Germany (6.1 mln), and the U.K. (4.2 mln), the data showed.

In October, the resort city of Antalya saw the largest number of foreign visitors, nearly 2 mln. Istanbul came in second with 1.7 mln visitors. The Aegean province of Muğla followed with 408,013 foreign tourists.