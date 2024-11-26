Fire at warehouse in Moscow extinguished

26 Nov. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The fire at Promyshlennaya Street in Moscow has been extinguished, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported.

"The fire in Moscow has been completely eliminated. The cause is being investigated," the ministry said.

According to the updated information, the warehouse stored paper and plastic products. The firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to the adjacent building, where freon is stored.

The fire broke out at a warehouse on Promyshlennaya Street. It was localized on the area of 3,000 square meters; 500 square meters of rooftop collapsed.

The fire was assigned an increased difficulty category; three helicopters and a firefighting train were involved in the extinguishing operation.