President of Poland arrives in Armenia

26 Nov. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Armenia on an official visit, Armenpress reported.

"Andrzej Duda's plane landed at Yerevan’s Zvartnots International Airport on Monday, where he was welcomed by Armenia's Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan, Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Armen Pambukhchyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paruyr Hovhannisyan and Ambassador to Poland Alexander Arzumanyan," the report reads.

During the visit, which will take place on November 26-27, Duda will meet with representatives of Armenia's top leadership.

The president of Poland will have a tête-à-tête with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan, which will be followed by extended-format talks between the two delegations.