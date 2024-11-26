Ruslan Edelgeriev on sidelines of COP29: Azerbaijan and Russia developing climate project on border river Samur

26 Nov. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The implementation of a climate project on the border river Samur became possible due to the existing agreement between Azerbaijan and Russia regarding the flow of the Samur River, Russia's presidential aide and special representative for climate issues Ruslan Edelgeriev said.

"On the environmental track, we are currently structuring a climate project on the transboundary Samur River. This river divides our two countries, and we will develop a climate project along the river course. This became possible because Azerbaijan and Russia have an agreement on the Samur River flow. There is a clear understanding of ecological flow. Based on ecological flow, water resource consumption can be predicted. Not all countries have such agreements. We have ideal conditions and we will implement this project," Edelgeriev said.

He also noted that there is a request to assist Azerbaijan in building a carbon testing site.