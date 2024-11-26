Georgia may hold presidential election on December 14

26 Nov. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili addressed the legislative body with a proposal to hold the presidential elections on December 14.

The Georgian Parliament is set to approve the date at today's plenary session.

Under new rules, defined by the Constitution, the President will no longer be elected directly, through universal suffrage. Instead, the Central Election Commission will form an electoral college, consisting of 300 members, to elect the President.

The college will include 150 members of the Parliament, while the other 150 will involve 20 members from the Supreme Council of the Abkhazia region, 21 from the Supreme Council of the Adjara region, and 109 formed from representatives of local self-government bodies.