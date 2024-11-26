EU preparing 15th package of anti-Russian sanctions

26 Nov. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union plans to blacklist about 50 individuals and 30 entities under its 15th package of sanctions on Russia, Bloomberg reports.

"The fresh set of measures, which could still be changed, also include banning more than 45 Russian oil tankers from accessing European ports and services," the report reads.

In addition, the EU proposes imposing restrictions on some 30 organizations allegedly assisting Russia in acquiring military technologies. According to the documents seen by Bloomberg, the list includes firms in Russia, Serbia, Iran, India, Thailand, the UAE, as well as in China.

The envoys of EU member states will discuss the new sanctions on Russia on November 27.